Family escapes Allegan County home after fire

Firefighters battle a fire in Leighton Township early Thursday, Sept. 7. (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear)

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - An Allegan County family escaped a house fire early Thursday, Sept. 7.

Firefighters from many departments were called out just after 2 a.m. to Camellia Court, which is near the corner of 144th Avenue and 9th Street and just east of U.S. 131.

When we arrived on the scene there were no visible flames, but smoke was coming from the home. The fire appeared to be contained to the attic, though crews have not said where or how it started.

Byron Township, Wayland Township, and Dorr Township assisted Leighton Township crews in fighting the fire.

