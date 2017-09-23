Family presented with Fallen Soliders Project painting

Portrait of Daniel Price by artist Phillip Taylor.

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - The Price family lost their son Daniel in 2012. USMC Gunnery Sergeant Daniel Price was killed in combat in Afghanistan.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the family was presented with a special portrait of Daniel that was painted by the artist Phillip Taylor. They were given the painting at the LZ Michigan event at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Portrait of late Marine Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Price of Holland unveiled tonight at Fifth Third Ballpark. #WZZM13 #LZMichigan pic.twitter.com/51Wg9qhcKF — julietdragos (@julietdragos) September 24, 2017

Taylor paints portraits of servicemen and women for the Fallen Soliders Project. In the past 10 years, he has done over 240 of these portraits.

