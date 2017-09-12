Fennville football coach suspended for two games

FENNVILLE, MICH. - Fennville Public Schools completed its investigation of head football coach Brian Sackett after he allegedly treated one of his players too roughly during a game.

From the investigation, Sackett said he grabbed a player by his shoulder pads and raised his voice at him. Sackett acknowledged that he forced the player to the bench, but a few minutes later he apologized to the player and encouraged him to get back into the game when he was ready.

The school district gathered information that was consistent with Sackett's statements during the investigation.

Sackett will be suspended from coaching the Fennville football team for the next two games, and the assistant coaches will lead in his absence.

The investigation followed after the superintendent heard about the incident, which occurred on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Coloma football game.

