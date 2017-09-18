Film screening event tackles postpartum depression

Mom and Baby

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A film screening Monday night will shed some light on postpartum depression, and an issue many mothers face. "When the Bough Breaks" is a documentary about postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis.

The film will be shown at Wealthy Street Theatre Monday, Sept. 18. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a reception ans some information for those attending.

At 6:30 p.m. there will be a live Skype conversation with the film's producer Lindsay Lipton Gerszt. The film will be shown after that.

After the movie, there will be a panel discussion.

Suggested ticket donations are $10 a person and the proceeds from the event will go to support MomsBloom.

