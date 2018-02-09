Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Farm closes Portland Road

LAKE ODESSA, MICH. - A fire at Herbruck's Poultry Farm in Ionia County has closed down Portland Road between M-66 and Harwood Road.
According to dispatchers, the fire started just before 12 p.m. and six fire departments have responded.
Ionia County Dispatch is telling drivers to avoid the area.
