WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 41 closing alerts
Weather Alert 15 weather alerts
Close

Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Farm closes Portland Road

Staff , WZZM 1:04 PM. EST February 09, 2018

LAKE ODESSA, MICH. - A fire at Herbruck's Poultry Farm in Ionia County has closed down Portland Road between M-66 and Harwood Road.

According to dispatchers, the fire started just before 12 p.m. and six fire departments have responded. 

Ionia County Dispatch is telling drivers to avoid the area. 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories