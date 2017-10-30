Fire at Stryker Medical causes $3000 in equipment loss

PORTAGE, MICH. - There was a fire at Stryker Medical in Portage on Monday, Oct. 30. Fire crews responded to the structure fire at 3800 E Centre and found a robotic welder on fire.

There was also moderate smoke conditions in the manufacturing area of the plant.

The Portage Fire Department was able to put out the fire within 25 minutes of arrival. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire caused approximately $3000 in equipment loss.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100, www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

