Fire tears through Ionia home, kills 1

Deadly Ionia mobile home fire on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 (Photo: Ionia Public Safety)

IONIA, MICH. - One person has died after an overnight mobile home fire.

According to Ionia Public Safety, it happened around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 on Crawford Street near the corner of Prospect. That's just a few blocks north of the Heartland Health Care Center.

When first responders got there, flames had overtaken the building. They were coming from the roof and windows. Firefighters were not able to get inside the building because of how strong the fire was.

The body of the person killed was found inside after the fire was under control.

Ionia detectives and the State Fire Marshal are trying to figure out what started the fire.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News.

