Five adults and two children rescued from grounded boat in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven people from a boat that was grounded on Buckeye Reef near Middle Bass Island in Lake Erie.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, the Coast Guard Sector Detroit received a report of a 28-foot boat that was stuck and severely leaning. It had five adults and two children on board. One of the adults was experiencing a panic attack while on the boat.

A crew from the Coast Guard Station Marblehead in Ohio and a local commercial salvage crew responded to the grounded boat. Both were unable to approach the vessel due to the depth of the water.

A helicopter from the Coast Guard Air Station Detroit hoisted the people out of the boat, taking four people out first and returning for the other three.

There were no reported injuries, and all seven people were brought to Station Marblehead.

The owner is making arrangements to get the boat out of the water.

