Five home invasions, two stolen cars and one police chase: Suspect arrested

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MICH. - Police in Kalamazoo arrested a suspect who committed five home invasions, stole two vehicles and led officers on a chase in Allegan County on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 31.

Michigan State Police and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office were looking for a felon out of Jackson when the suspect was spotted by officers. The 26-year-old then broke into three homes on Savannah Avenue in Comstock, carjacked a vehicle and left that area.

Not long after that, the suspect conducted another home invasion on 44th Street in Ross Township. He took another car, leaving the one he stole previously in the driveway. The suspect then committed another home invasion on East Gull Lake Drive.

He was spotted by a DNR Officer in Allegan County driving the stolen car. The suspect fled, and officers pursued him. He eventually crashed and was taken into custody.

@wzzm13 Truck in ditch(116th Ave)M222 exit 55 east 7 miles. Surrounded by State police& sheriff, Survey tripod was present at the scene. pic.twitter.com/URVeM50Ae1 — Annie Parm (@AMissyannsweb) October 31, 2017

There are no reported in injuries related to the home invasions.

