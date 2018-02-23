Flood preparations paying off local officials say

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Communities along the Grand River and its tributaries say they learned from the big flood in 2013.

Leaders say those lessons and flood control measures now in place are making a big difference in the flood this year.

From Grand Rapids upstream to Ionia, communities looked at what happened in 2013, made plans and spent money to protect themselves against future floods. While the water this year might be almost as high, they say lessons learned in 2013 will help minimize the damage.

“The city has spent just over $15 million in the last 5 years on flood control measures which are proving to be very, very effective,” says Grand Raids Fire Chief John Lehman. “We are prepared.”

“We built up some areas as high as 7 feet to not have it flood,’ says Ada City Manager George Haga. “It appears it has done its job, as planned. This time we do not have any flooding in Ada, on Ada Drive.”

Until the flood recedes emergency managers are warning people to stay away from the water.

“Don’t go into the water,” says Lowell City Manager Michael Burns. “There is no need to go into the water, it is not safe. You are at risk.”

In Grand Rapids the river and flooded parks along the shore are closed. Violators could be charged with a misdemeanor, fined and sentenced to 90 days in jail.

“Because we know anyone who gets swept away is going to be in a very, very bad way,” says Chief Lehman. “We don’t want to put anyone in harm’s way who doesn't have to be there.”

