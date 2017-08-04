For musically-inclined homebuyers, check this video out

Dustin Anderson in 810 Oaklawn St NE. (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Trying to make your home stand out from all the rest on the market can sometimes prove to be difficult, but for this Grand Rapids realtor, his unique approach to selling a home has captured the attention of hundreds of people.

Dustin Anderson is currently trying to sell a home on Oaklawn Street in Grand Rapids, and yesterday he shared a music video dedicated to explaining how great of a buy the house would be.

"Established in 1925, 810 Oaklawn came alive," the video opens. Anderson, shown throughout the video, details the marketing remarks on the $139,900 Northside bungalow -- such as it's short distance from Riverside Park, Kingma's Market and access to I-96.

Anderson, and the homeowner -- Anderson's best friend -- wrote the lyrics to the song together. The video has been shared more than 200 times on Facebook, with that number steadily rising.

810 Oaklawn is a 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom bungalow that's move-in ready. A new furnace and hot water heater have been installed and it comes with stained, original hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with newer appliances, fenced in backyard, an attached garage and a covered front porch.

According to the selling report, no offers will be presented until after 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7.

If you're interested in learning more about 810 Oaklawn, check out all the details here. Contact Five Star Real Estate for even more information and bids.

To hear more from Anderson and the inspiration behind the video, tune into My West Michigan on WZZM 13 on Tuesday, August 8 at 9 a.m.

