Ford Airport opens a tribute for late president

Ford Airport Officials & Ford Foundation Officials Celebrate the President Gerald R. Ford Tribute Room ribbon cutting. (Photo: Courtesy of Ford Airport)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Gerald R. Ford International Airport has officially open a special tribute room in the late president's honor.

The Gerald R. Ford Tribute Room is official open to the public as of Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. The room will focus on the late President Gerald R. Ford's life and accomplishments.

The President's son, Steven Ford, was at the ribbon cutting event on Tuesday -- as well as former ambassador to Italy Peter Secchia.

The Tribute Room is open to visitors and airport patrons 24 hours a day.

For more information about the Tribute Room, visit www.grr.org.

