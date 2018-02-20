Forest Hills selects new board member, adds diversity to leadership

CASCADE, MICH. - Board members say they selected the best available candidate to fill a vacancy on the Forest Hills School Board.

And the unanimous selection of Vik Srinivasan Tuesday night, Feb. 21 also adds ethnic diversity to the board.

Srinivasan is the vice president of distribution at Meijer Inc. He has lived in the district five years and his children attend Forest Hills Schools. Srinivasan becomes the only non-white member of the school board.

Some in the community were demanding diversity on the board after a Forest Hills Northern High School student was photographed in blackface makeup, a traditional symbol of racial inequality.

►Earlier: NAACP calls on community to attend Forest Hills board meeting

“I think there is a little bit of perspective I perhaps can bring as a diverse member of the community, Srinivasan said before his selection Tuesday night. “Put forward the right steps to make sure we have a really inclusive community because I think we know the world absolutely thrives on inclusion.”

Srinivasan will serve the remainder of former board member Susan Lenhardt's term that expires Dec. 31. He says he will be a candidate for a full 6-year term in the November election.

“He is someone who I think will help us,” said superintendent Dan Behm. “He talked about his own experience of being a student of color in a school where he was definitely a minority.”

Srinivasan was one of eight candidates interviewed for the vacancy at a special board meeting Tuesday night.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV