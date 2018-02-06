Forest Hills, GR Christian students demonstrate with a 'blackout against blackface'

The students at Forest Hills Northern wore black on Tuesday, Feb. 6. (Photo: Danielle McMillon)

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Students at Forest Hills Northern High High School and Grand Rapids Christian High School wore black on Tuesday, Feb. 6 in response to the recent incident where a student was photographed in blackface makeup.

The student put on dark makeup on Thursday, Feb. 1, and the school investigated the situation on Friday and over the weekend. They responded by sending a letter home to parents and holding an assembly.

The blackout event was planned as a way for students and staff to stand in solidarity with people who have experienced racism on the school's campus. It was called Blackout against Blackface, and it was organized by the Grand Rapids NAACP Youth Council.

Students at Grand Rapids Christian High School also wore black on Feb. 6. (Photo: Justin Manns)

Tavian Moore, the president of the Grand Rapids NAACP Youth Council, said that now they are encouraging students to take action by attending the next school board meeting and demanding change.

Specifically he said that students should demand "the district develops a zero tolerance policy for racism on campus and diversity/implicit bias training for staff and faculty members."

