Former H.O.P.E. employees speak out after layoffs

Employees who were laid off listen to voicemail from H.O.P.E. Project owner.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - On Friday, 11 former employees of the Home Ownership is Possible Through Education (H.O.P.E.) Project call center in Grand Rapids voiced their frustration after being abruptly laid off.

WZZM 13 reviewed two voicemails from the company’s owner, Joe Delfgauw, where he said the call centers closed due to a lack of profit and his health issues.

The employees said they were caught off-guard by the decision, announced to them Wednesday, because of a program the company was promoting to improve sales and processes.

They said they were offered a $400 severance, but only if they signed a letter of resignation. They feared if they signed, they wouldn’t be able to receive unemployment benefits.

We are waiting on a statement from the company, which consults clients on how to gain positive credit and work with lenders to purchase homes.

