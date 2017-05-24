Fremont schools will bring back controversial bible study

Bible study program

FREMONT, MICH. - A school district in Newaygo County will bring back a controversial bible study program.

Fremont Public Schools had originally canceled the program at Daisy Brook Elementary after some said it was unconstitutional. But the Superintendent says there has been an overwhelming response from parents in Fremont to bring the bible study back.

"Michigan law specifically authorizes public schools to release students for up to 2 hours per week for religious instruction at an off premises location which is exactly what happened in Fremont," says Timothy Denney an attorney.

School leaders say they will be making changes to the bible study program before it returns this fall. The Superintendent did not give details on what those changes will entail.

