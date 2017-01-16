Fruitport library no longer part of Muskegon Area District Library

Fruitport Library

FRUITPORT, MICH. - The new year is bringing big changes to library services in a Muskegon County community.

Last year voters in the village and township of Fruitport decided to pull their library out of the Muskegon Area District Library system. The transition is starting off with a temporary reduction in services at the library, including hours.

The Fruitport District Library is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We are starting brand new," said Bethany Nettleton-Seeley, Fruitport District Library Director.

Those who pushed for the separation have big dreams for the small library.

"It is going to be all about Fruitport and the residents and what they need, the books they like to read and the programs they like to see," said Nettleton-Seeley.

The first order of business is to replace the book that were removed by the MADL.

Almost daily area residents are donating boxes of books. And the library is about to purchase 13,600 books, one for every resident in the township and village.

Over the next few months all of the books will be digitally catalog.

The library has joined the Lakeland Library Cooperative, which brings requested books to local libraries.

"Lakeland, for us and small libraries is an amazing organization," said Nettleton-Seeley.

Village and township voters passed a .75 mill property tax in 2016 to fund the library. The tax lasts three years.

Residents are currently able to check out books. And as the new library works to get on its' feet an agreement with the Spring Lake District Library means Fruitport residents have access to material there for free through March.

A grand opening celebration for the library is being planned for May.

