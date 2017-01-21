Fundraiser tonight to help GR firefighter's daughter diagnosed with leukemia for second time

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Running towards the flames, they risk their lives to save others. Now the community is rallying around the family of a Grand Rapids firefighter who's daughter needs our help.

Four-year-old Bekah Skrycki was recently diagnosed with leukemia for the second time. Saturday night a spaghetti dinner and silent auction will be held to help the family as they battle this disease. Bekah is the daughers of Joe and May Skrycki. Joe has served the city of Grand Rapids as a firefighter for 23 years.

The fundraiser "Blessings for Bekah" was organized by both Grand Rapids Firefighters and the Grand Rapids Police Department. Saturday morning Jane Vierzen and Kurt Hondred, both firefighters, and Ruth Walters, a Grand Rapids Police officer, joined the Weekend Morning team to talk more Bekah's illness and what the community can do to help.

The fundraiser "Blessings for Bekah" is Saturday, January 21st from 4-9:30 at the GR Firefighters Local 366 Hall on 1930 Fuller Ave NE.

According to the event's organizers: Bekah was first diagnosed on Nov 3, 2015. She received four rounds of chemotherapy and was hospitalized for 98 days before she was in remission. On Nov 16, 2016, Bekah's cancer returned. She is now undergoing chemotherapy along with a bone marrow transplant. Bekah, nicknamed the "purple princess," is the youngest of five children.

Cost to attend Saturday's spaghetti dinner includes a silent auction of more than 125 items. Cost is a $10 donation for adult and $5 donation for child. To register, click here. All of the funds raised will help cover the extensive medical bills.

