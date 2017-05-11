Funeral and visitation set for Norton Shores officer Jonathan Ginka

Norton Shores Police officer Jon Ginka was killed in a crash Wednesday, May 10. (Photo: Norton Shores Police)

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - The funereal service will be Tuesday, May 16 for Norton Shores Police Officer Jonathan Ginka.

He died in a single-vehicle crash while on duty early Wednesday morning. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. No other vehicles were involved.



Visitation will be Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at The Lee Chapel on Harvey Street. A mass will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Dykstra Road.

