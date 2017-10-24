Funeral service held for Helen DeVos

Funeral service for Helen DeVos

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It was the final goodbye for a West Michigan Philanthropist. Funeral services for Helen DeVos were held Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

More than 800 people attended the service which was filled with faith and family. DeVos died last week from acute myeloid leukemia.

During the service we learned about DeVos' final moments with her husband Rich.

"He prayed and he prayed, his eyes were closed and then Dick leaned down to him and said, "Dad she's gone...he prayed her into heaven," said Pastor Stanley Mast.

Helen DeVos was 90 years old.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV