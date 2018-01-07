Georgetown Family Fares sees bustling new renovations, expanded selections

(Photo: Laura Hartman, WZZM 13)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Georgetown Township Family Fare has been renovated and SpartanNash is celebrating the grand reopening all week.

Starting on Sunday, Jan. 7, there will be six days of grand reopening events at the grocery store, highlighting all the expanded product lines, features and new amenities.

The Georgetown Family Fare now features a Fresh Divide station -- where customers can select their produce and have it chopped, diced or sliced on-site. There is also a Betty Kaye's Smokehouse, where smoked meats are also prepared on site by expert pit masters and paired with special rubs, sauces and hot sides to take home.

The store now features even more take-home meals, feature SpartanNash's newest brand, Good to Go! The produce, bakery and deli, meat and seafood, and frozen foods departments have been expanded -- and the dairy section has been improved.

For on-the-go customers and their families, Fast Lane at the store now offers delivery to customers who live in the 49426, 49418 and 49428 zip codes. The Georgetown Family Fare is only the second SpartanNash store to offer a grocery deliver service -- the first was launched at the D&W Fresh Market at Knapp's Crossing.

