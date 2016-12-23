Gerald R. Ford Int. to add on new restaurants, stores

Prospect Hill Brewhouse will feature local beers and handcrafted deli sandwiches. (Courtesy: Ford Airport)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Gerald F. Ford International airport will soon be home to new restaurants and store fronts next year.

The airport announced on Thursday that Prospect Hill Brewhouse will move in past the security checkpoints in the newly expanded area next summer.

The restaurant is expected to feature a selection of beverages, including beer from Grand Rapid's Founders Brewing Company.

“We are excited to have a local flair in our restaurant scene, and what better way to own up to our title of Beer City, U.S.A. than adding the Prospect Hill Brewhouse right here in the airport,” said Phil Johnson, acting president and CEO, Ford airport.

There will also be an addition of two new Starbucks locations planned for pre- and post-security locations.

According to the airport there will be a Firehouse Subs and two other casual dining restaurants.

A Touch of Grand Rapids store, featuring West Michigan-themed products and in partnership with the Grand Rapids Art Museum, and a Hudson News store will be located pre-security in the grand hall.

The stores will offer travel essentials, ranging from reading materials, snacks and beverages to travel necessities, souvenirs and electronics.

The various additions to the airport are a part of the Gateway Transformation Project.

