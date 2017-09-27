Gerald R. Ford International Airport gets an upgrade

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Gerald R. Ford International Airport revealed the new and improved security checkpoint, on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

This upgrade is just one part of their $45 million Gateway Transformation Project, which began in December 2015.

"Safety and security are our first priority and as we unveil one portion of our Gateway Transformation Project, we are working closely with our all of our tenants, contractors, and staff to ensure a smooth transition," said GFIA President & CEO Jim Gill.

"Once completed, this project will be a beautiful gateway to West Michigan offering more amenities, technology, and other options for both our business and leisure travelers."

Other aspects of the upgrade include: a 'Touch of Grand Rapids' marketplace, new restrooms and nursing rooms.

.@FlyGRFord for the Gateway Transformation Ribbon Cutting - A new, beautiful front door for visitors to our community pic.twitter.com/BZ9SD5KoDz — Rosalynn Bliss (@mayorbliss) September 27, 2017

