Gerald R. Ford International Airport sees 'record-setting growth' in 2016

Gerald R. Ford International Airport (Photo: File)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Gerald R. Ford International Airport has set a new all-time passenger record for 2016, marking the fourth year straight that the airport has seen record-setting growth.

In 2016, 2,653,630 passengers flew in and out of the airport, an increase of 4.06% from 2015. December growth helped cap the record-setting year with an increase of 6.53% year-over-year. December 2015 saw 202,769 total passengers, but 2016 surpassed that with 216,017 passengers.

According to a news release from the airport, the growth over the last few years started in 2013. Over the past four years, the airport has recorded its strongest growth in its 53-year history, serving over 9.7 million passengers over the four-year time period.

"This is a testament to the growing West Michigan community, and the investment our airline partners have made at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport," said President & CEO Jim Gill.

"This growth further justifies the need for our Gateway Transformation Project to accommodate the increasing passenger demand, and the need our airlines have in gate space, amenities, and customer service offerings."

July 2016 was the single busiest month in airport history with 238,237 total passengers traveling through, resulting in the busiest July ever and breaking an all-time monthly record from July 2015.

The airport will be celebrating this historic passenger record with daily surprises and giveaways by 'paying it forward' to passengers through next week on their official Facebook and Twitter pages.

(© 2017 WZZM)