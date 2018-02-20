Gerber criticized over denying life insurance for a Michigan child with Down Syndrome

(Photo: Sell, Sarah, WZZM)

BUCHANAN, MICH. - A Georgia boy made history a week ago when he became the first Gerber baby with Down Syndrome.

The news came with much praise and now, criticism.

Nestle is the parent company of Gerber and Gerber Life, and some say the company is using the boy for publicity when it doesn't fully support children with Down Syndrome.

Rachael Yokum, who lives in Buchanan, says her young daughter was denied life insurance because the company said the baby had a shorter life expectancy. Yokum says that can be true in some cases, but children with Down Syndrome can also live very long lives.

Her daughter Kylie was born with a heart defect, which is common with the genetic condition. Kylie was denied life insurance due to what Gerber Life called a pre-existing condition.

That was nearly eight years ago.

Today, Rachael says her daughter is doing well. She was surprised to see Gerber's announcement that 18-month old Lukas Warren of Georgia would be the first Gerber Baby with Down Syndrome. She thought Gerber was being hypocritical.

"Any company can deny whomever they want," said Rachael. "It just really upset me that they chose a child with the same disability that they choose not to protect. That's what makes me so upset. I don't think they should exploit a child with that same condition to sell products."

Rachael posted a comment about it on Facebook. It has since been shared over 600 times.

Here’s what Nestle had to say about the issue:

Gerber Life issues policies that consider each child’s unique situation. While every case is different, this includes issuing some policies that cover children with disabilities, including children with Down syndrome. As with all life insurance policies, each application is evaluated thoroughly and acceptance is made on an individual basis.”

Despite the criticism over Gerber Life, many have also praised Nestle's choice of having their first Gerber baby with Down Syndrome, saying it helps educate others about the condition.

