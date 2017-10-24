Girl hit by car dies after weeks-long battle

Cora (Photo: Courtesy of Team Cora / Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - An 11-year-old girl who was hit by a car in early October in northern Kent County has died.

According to the Team Cora Facebook page, Cora Gonzales passed away around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Gonzales was being treated at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital after being hit by a car on 14 Mile Road between Harvard Avenue and Ramsdell Drive in Oakfield Township. That happened on Oct. 9.

Since the accident, people from the communities of Cedar Springs and Lowell have been holding events to help Cora's family.

