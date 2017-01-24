'Good for Grand Rapids' campaign launches

GRAND RAPIDS - Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and the city are teaming up with local business leaders to help the community. "Good for Grand Rapids" brings together West Michigan companies to make a positive social and environmental impact in the community.

Organizers say "Good for Grand Rapids" celebrates local companies that create high quality jobs and a stronger community. Mayor Bliss says "It's bringing people together, and they learn from each other, but on the city side, we have long been committed to sustainability and the triple bottom line, and this aligned exactly with our goals."

Some of the companies involved with "Good for Grand Rapids" includes Gazelle Sports, Cascade Engineering, and The Gluten Free Bar.

