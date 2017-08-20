Good samaritan on helping wrong way crash victim

Jeremy Knudsen of Newaygo helped Alex Wieland out of a burning car in a wrong way crash Sunday, Aug. 13. (Photo: WZZM)

NEWAYGO, MICH., - Jeremy Knudsen of Newaygo County helped 22 year-old Alex Wieland out of a burning car in a deadly crash Sunday, Aug. 13 that killed a wrong way driver.

He was on his way to work, driving down U.S. 131 when he saw the crash near the 129th Avenue exit near Gun Lake Casino. The driver who died, identified as 29 year-old Sean Michael Barone, was headed southbound in the northbound lane when he crashed into Wieland.

Knudsen said his car was stocked with a fire extinguisher and emergency equipment, so he rushed to the scene.

"[It was] little bit surreal," he said. "There was a car that was on its top with significant head-on damage. A light got shined inside the vehicle, and you could see that there was a person inside that car...he was alive."

Knudsen worked to put out the fire and met Tylor Bailey, who was driving behind Wieland at the time of the accident. The two teamed up with responding officers to prop up the vehicle and pull Alex to safety.

"There was no one else there that I could see," Knudsen said. "If I didn't stop and help, then I probably wouldn't have a good conscience."

Jeremy is in contact with Wieland's aunt, who said Alex suffered broken bones and some short-term memory loss. Wieland's family set up a gofundme page to finance his treatment.

© 2017 WZZM-TV