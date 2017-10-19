Gov. Snyder: State police director to work 5 days without pay over Facebook post

Michigan State Police Director, Colonel Kriste Kibbey Etue, photographed on March 16, 2016. (Photo: Jessica J. Trevino, Detroit Free Press)

LANSING, MICH. - The director of the Michigan State Police, Colonel Kriste Kibbey Etue, will be docked five days of pay for violating the department's social media policy with a controversial Facebook post that castigated NFL players who sit or kneel during the pre-grame national anthem, Gov. Rick Snyder announced Thursday.

Snyder also announced plans to review the culture across all state departments, including inclusiveness and sensitivity training.

“Col. Etue posted something on social media that was inappropriate," Snyder said in a news release. "She immediately apologized and has acted to demonstrate that apology, including facilitating meetings with various groups to hear concerns and to share the work the Michigan State Police does in cities and neighborhoods."

Snyder said Etue will be expected to report to work and demonstrate leadership during the days she is not paid.

“I have full faith in Col. Etue’s leadership," Snyder said.

"The Colonel has served honorably as an enlisted trooper for 30 years, and I hope we can come together as Michiganders to move forward and find common ground, rather than rehash past mistakes."

Etue has twice apologized -- once on the MSP Facebook page on Sept. 26 and again to reporters at the Capitol on Oct. 5 -- for sharing a Facebook post that disparaged as "anti-American degenerates" NFL players who kneel or sit during the pre-game national anthem to protest racism and police killings of unarmed black men.

But she said she has no plans to resign, as requested by the Legislative Black Caucus, the Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality, the Detroit branch of the NAACP, and other groups and lawmakers.

"Obviously, my comment on a personal Facebook post was very offensive and I am truly sorry," Etue said after a Thursday meeting with members of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus, held in the governor's ceremonial office in the Capitol. "That was never my intent."

The Legislative Black Caucus is met with Gov. Rick Snyder Tuesday to discuss the issue and leaders of the group said they would await completion of the MSP's internal investigation before taking further action.

