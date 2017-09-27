Governor supports state police director

WALKER, MICH. - The head of the Michigan State Police says she is sorry. And Governor Rick Snyder says he will not fire Colonel Kristy Kibby Etue for sharing a Facebook post that insulted football players protesting during the national anthem.

The governor says state police Colonel Etue made a mistake when she shared a Facebook post calling football players who protest during the national anthem “arrogant, ungrateful degenerates.” But she apologized and Governor Snyder says he won’t fire her, even though some think he should.

“Those were inappropriate comments,” says Governor Snyder. “She came out and apologized and she has done great service to the state. The way I view it, people make mistakes. She recognized that and let’s keep moving forward.”

But Democratic candidate for governor Dr. Abdul El-Sayed disagrees with Governor Snyder. During a campaign stop in Holland, El-Sayed said he would dismiss Colonel Etue.

“Unfortunately, the comments she made speak to a history of racism that calls black folks who stand up against their oppression “degenerates” or “ungrateful”, he says. “I don’t think she should remain the State Police director.”

Colonel Kristy Kibby Etue joined the Michigan State Police in 1987. Governor Snyder appointed her the director in 2011.

