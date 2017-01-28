G.R. Griffins help host annual 'Jersey Day' for lockey hockey team

The third annual "Jersey Day" provided personalized jerseys to Patriots players, a local special hockey team. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A local hockey team, the Patriots, held their annual "Jersey Day" with the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Team players of West Michigan Special Hockey Association, also known as the Patriots, received brand new jerseys with their name and chosen number on the back, as well as photos and autographs with Griffins players. The team will also spend time watching the Griffins practice on the ice.

Each year jerseys are donated by Troy and Karen Thrun, owners of On Your Game Sports located in the Patterson Ice Arena.

The Patriots were started three years ago in order to provide a genuine sports experiences to students with special needs, who otherwise would not participate in team sports. When the team was first started, there were 18 players -- currently, there are nearly 50 players in the league.

"This is a group of kids who in the past have been kind of left out of many of those types of opportunities," said Charlie Keider, founder and head coach of the Patriot.

"We saw a need and hole in that in hockey, and we filled that need here."

Joining the league is free, and hockey gear and ice time are covered as well. If you'd like to learn more about the league, you can find more information and get involved here.

