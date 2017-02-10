Graduation ceremony held for new Michigan State Police troopers

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

LANSING, MICH. - More than two dozen recruits have graduated from the Michigan State Police Trooper Recruit School.

The 28 new troopers were given their oaths Friday during a ceremony at the state police training academy in Lansing.

They are expected to start work next week and will join more than 1,000 other troopers at posts and other offices across the state, including Rockford, Wayland and Lakeview.

Their training started in August and included work with firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, ethics and criminal law.

Another trooper recruit school is expected to start in June.

