17-year-old groped, nearly abducted by 5 men in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Police in Grand Haven are looking into an abduction attempt that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, around 3:40 p.m. a 17-year-old girl was approached by a silver, foor-door sedan -- possibly a Chevrolet -- on Prospect Street east of Harbor Drive.

There were five white men -- all to be in their 20s -- inside the car. They invited her to join them, but when she refused, one of the men got out, grabbed her by the arm and tried to pull her in.

The girl also said the man who got out of the car groped her butt and breasts. He is described as a white man in his 20s, wearing salmon colored swim trucks, no shirt and sandals.

The driver of the car is described as a white man in his 20s, wearing a blue shirt. He had a well-groomed beard and mustache.

Grand Haven Public Safety did not release any further details, however, they urge anyone with more information to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

