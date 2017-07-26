$641K pathway expansion contract OK'd by board

This map shows the planned pathway expansion projects that Grand Haven Township hopes to undertake in the coming years.

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - The Grand Haven Township Board has selected a contractor to begin construction on the Sleeper Street and Buchanan Street pathway extension projects made possible by voters this past November.

According to the Grand Haven Tribune, the board Monday approved the services of Grand Haven-based Schmidt Brothers Excavating — the second-lowest bidder on the project — at a cost of $641,860.

The budgeted amount for the project is $642,930.

“We had seven firms bid on this project,” Township Manager Bill Cargo said.

The lowest bid came from Weick Brothers of Hopkins at $639,388.

Despite Grand Haven Township engineers Prein & Newhof recommending that it be awarded to Weick Brothers, the Township Board wanted to see the project stay local given the small price difference and the benefit to the community.

“(A difference of) $2,400 is nothing in the realm of keeping it local,” Township Supervisor Mark Reenders said.

Reenders said he had looked at all of the local subcontractors who would work on the project, and noted that there would be a large benefit to keeping the money in the community.

“Money made in the township stays in the township,” he said. “I’d love to keep that money here.”

Cargo noted that the township has worked with Schmidt Brothers on other projects in the community, and said that they’ve had a good experience with the contractor. He also said that the township’s engineering firm doesn’t have any issues with selecting the contractor.

The upcoming pathway project includes an 8-foot non-motorized pathway along Buchanan Street from 168th Avenue to Lakeshore Drive. Also included is a pathway along Sleeper Street through the Witteveen property, from 168th Avenue to the Hofma Preserve.

The work is the result of a bond millage approved by township voters in November 2016. The millage is an increase in property taxes for 20 years — from 2016 through 2035 — in the amount of 0.45 mill for all properties in the township to fund the planning, acquiring of rights of way, construction, maintaining and operating paths, and for the principal and interest on any bonds issued for it.

The upcoming path projects will add 10 miles of pathway to the township’s existing 28-mile trail network. Expansion work is being targeted for Buchanan, Groesbeck and Sleeper streets; and 144th, 152nd and 168th avenues.

