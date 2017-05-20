Boats damaged in marina fire

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - A fire damaged 3 boats in Grand Haven Sunday morning.

It started around 12:30 a.m. at Grand Isle Marina.

Several agencies responded to the scene after crews called for mutual aid.

No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators are looking into what may have caused the fire.

