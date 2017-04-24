Stuck construction equipment removed from Lake Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - A section of beach at Grand Haven State Park is closed until Tuesday, April 25, following a construction accident.
A worker finishing beach restoration and clean-up around 1 p.m. Monday was using a back hoe when it lost traction and slid into Lake Michigan, according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
The driver was working to remove a tree from the water at the time of the incident.
Police say a small amount of oil leaked into the lake from the equipment. A Coast Guard crew was on scene to place boom in the water to keep the oil from spreading farther.
Crews were able to remove the equipment from the water just after 6 p.m.
