Stuck construction equipment removed from Lake Michigan

A back hoe fell into Lake Michigan on accident, causing an oil leak Monday, April 24, at Grand Haven State Park. (Photo: Amir Abbas, WZZM 13)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - A section of beach at Grand Haven State Park is closed until Tuesday, April 25, following a construction accident.

A worker finishing beach restoration and clean-up around 1 p.m. Monday was using a back hoe when it lost traction and slid into Lake Michigan, according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

The driver was working to remove a tree from the water at the time of the incident.

Police say a small amount of oil leaked into the lake from the equipment. A Coast Guard crew was on scene to place boom in the water to keep the oil from spreading farther.

"There was a small oil leak from the bulldozer itself," said Joshua Tomes, a sergeant with Grand Haven police.

"I believe what happened is they tried to start the engine and since it was under water, it forced some of the oil out -- a very small amount but due to that, the Coast Guard was called and environmental services boomed the area around the equipment to isolate the oil lake."

Crews were able to remove the equipment from the water just after 6 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV