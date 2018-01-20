Couple donates $2M to Michigan greenway trail project

The Wege and Frey foundations contributed a total of $860,000 to help build momentum for the Grand River Greenway Campaign. (Photo: Courtesy of the Tribune / Ottawa County Parks)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - A couple has donated $2 million to support the Grand River Greenway Trail project in western Michigan.

Bill and Bea Idema's donation to the Ottawa County Parks Foundation brings the total money raised for the project to $5.5 million. The foundation wants to raise $7.2 million.

The project would connect Grand Haven in Ottawa County to Millennium Park in Kent County. The foundation plans to purchase 700 acres of additional land and build 27 miles of new trail over the next five years.

The entire project will likely cost $21 million, but the foundation anticipates using the donations as leverage for public funding.

The greenway's central feature will be named the Idema Explorers trail in the couple's honor.

