Deputies seek semi responsible for crashes in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, MICH. - Ottawa County deputies need your help finding a semi they say caused three accidents involving a total of 10 cars.

Around 2:24 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, investigators say the truck was headed north on U.S. 31 near M-104. It suddenly made an improper lane change, causing the crashes.

No one was hurt and the semi was not hit, but the driver apparently did not stop. Investigators say it had a white cab and white trailer.

If you know anything about the crash you're asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.

