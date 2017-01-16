Ferrysburg City Council debates future of Nature Preserve

FERRYSBURG, MICH. - Leaders in Ferrysburg met Monday night to try and find a way to pay for major expenses they have coming up without raising taxes. One of the issues that created the most discussion was a suggestion that the village sell the Ferrysburg Nature Preserve.

Some of the projects the city has coming up include repairs to City Hall, the Sewer lift station, and Smith's Bridge.

Council members and those in attendance debated the issue for more than an hour. The council did not take any action at the meeting but did put to put two items on the agenda for their February 6, 2017 meeting.

One of the items will let the voters decide if they want to sell the preserve, the other item would change the village charter to protect all four parks. Voter approval will be needed if the council does decide to changing the city charter.

