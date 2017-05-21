Fire destroys 3 boats at Grand Haven's Grand Isle Marina

A fire destroyed three boats and damaged one other early Sunday, May 21, at the Grand Isle Marina in Grand Haven. (Photo: Custom)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Police, Coast Guard and Tow Boat U.S.A. crews are on the scene of a boat fire that destroyed three boats and severely damaged one other boat and a dock early Sunday morning at Grand Isle Marina in Grand Haven.

Officials said people on two of the boats in the Grand Isle Yacht Club docks were able to safely evacuate. Nobody was on the third boat that also sunk after the fire, according to the Grand Haven Tribune.

It is unknown whether or not someone was on the boat that was damaged.

All of the boats were in slips built to accommodate 40-foot boats, according to Ken Orr, vice president of the yacht club.

All of the boats destroyed or damaged were at least in the 35-45-foot range and could have been valued anywhere from $40,000 to $100,000, depending on the age and condition of the boats prior to the fire, he said.

Orr said that the boat condominium association had recently contracted professional electrical upgrades on the docks.

The vice president said they used a professional, licensed contractor.

“We were very careful,” he said. “We don’t skimp on this stuff.”

Police said this morning that it was unknown if the fire started on the boat or the dock. That remains under investigation by the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

A crew from Tow Boat U.S. is on the scene using booms and pads to soak up fuel and oil.

Orr said the plan was to remove as many contaminants from the water as possible, before a diver enters the water to determine the extent of the damage to the hulls of the boats.

Once that is done. A plan will be made for lifting the boats using inflatable rails, and moving them to a location where they can be pulled from the water.

Orr said that the boats and docks are insured.

Earlier:

Three boats were destroyed or damaged in an early morning fire Sunday at Grand Isle Marina.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at about 12:30 a.m.

Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said that the fire started in a boat moored at a slip near the boater’s lounge.

The boat was occupied at the time and the owners escaped without injury.

A steady wind out of the east caused the fire to spread quickly, igniting two other boats, Hawke said. All of the fires were extinguished by 2:20 a.m.

Marina staff placed a boom in the area to contain potential fuel leaks.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Assisting GHDPS at the scene were Grand Haven Township Fire Rescue, Spring Lake Township Fire Rescue, Ottawa County Sheriff and United States Coast Guard.

Grand Haven Tribune