Former softball coach gets prison for sexually assaulting teen player

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - A former Ottawa County softball coach who pleaded no contest to raping a teenaged player was sentenced Monday, Aug. 7 to a minimum of nearly nine years in prison.

Thomas Barnes Galloway, 45, will serve between 106 months and 40 years in prison on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Galloway pleaded no contest to the criminal charges last month.

Ottawa County Circuit Court Judge Jon Hulsing credited Galloway for more than 300 days already served. In addition to prison, Galloway will have to register as a sex offender.

During an earlier court appearance, the victim, now 17, testified that Galloway had sex with her when she was a 13-year-old member of the Michigan Sabercats traveling softball team, which Galloway coached. She told the court she felt she couldn't say no because he was her softball coach.

Galloway was arrested in March, 2016. He was brought back to court several times for violating bond conditions before bond was raised to $500,000 in Nov. 2016.

Galloway was also accused of fostering relationships with other teenage girls from the team, one of whom he met at a bar in Allendale while out on bond.

