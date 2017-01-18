Galloway trial postponed pending evidence appeal

Thomas Galloway

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - The trial of a former local girls softball coach charged with sexually assaulting one of his players is on hold pending a decision by a state court on a defense appeal.

According to the Grand Haven Tribune, Thomas Barnes Galloway, 45, remains lodged in the Ottawa County Jail on a $500,000 bond. The Spring Lake man’s trial was scheduled to begin Jan. 24.

A new trial date will not be set until the Michigan Court of Appeals makes its decision on the case.

Galloway faces a minimum of 25 years and up to life in prison if convicted of the criminal sexual conduct charge.

The girl was 13 when the incident allegedly occurred in 2012.

Galloway was arrested in March 2016, after the incident was reported to and investigated by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department. Charges were authorized and Galloway posted bond.

The defendant was brought back to court three times for violating bond conditions before bond was raised to the $500,000 mark in November 2016. Galloway has remained in jail since that time, despite an attempt by his attorney, John Moritz, to get bond reduced.

Now that there is no time frame in site for a trial, Moritz said he is considering making another motion for bond reduction.

Moritz filed an interlocutory appeal on Jan. 3, regarding two decisions made late last year in Ottawa County Circuit Court. An interlocutory appeal is an appeal on rulings regarding evidence that needs to be decided prior to trial, Moritz said.

On Nov. 18, 2016, Ottawa County Judge Ed Post denied a defense motion to suppress a cellphone used by Galloway to be placed into evidence. During the same time frame, Post granted a prosecution motion to allow other acts as evidence.

A decision by the state appeals court one way or another will not affect whether or not a trial is held, Moritz said.

Once the appeal was filed, Ottawa County Circuit Judge Jon Hulsing, who has taken over the case with the retirement of Post, granted a stay (or postponement) of the trial until the appeals court decision. Moritz said he has no idea how long such a decision will take.

Galloway was a coach on a girls club softball team when he allegedly took one of the girls for a ride, gave her drugs and alcohol, and sexually assaulted her.

Galloway is also accused of fostering relationships with other teenage girls from the team, one of whom he met at a bar in Allendale, while out on bond.

