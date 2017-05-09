Grand Haven-area crews battle industrial fire at Seaver Finishing

Firefighters are working to put out a fire Tuesday, May 9, at Seaver Finishing in Grand Haven. (Photo: Grand Haven Tribune)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Emergency crews are battling an industrial fire at Seaver Finishing on Marion Avenue in Grand Haven.

According to owner Craig Seaver, all 18 people in the building were safely evacuated, according to the Grand Haven Tribune.

Seaver said flames could be seen shooting out of the powder collector in the rear of the building.

Check back for updates.

Grand Haven Tribune