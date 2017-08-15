Grand Haven Department of Public Safety K-9 ReMax

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Grand Haven Department of Public Safety's K-9, ReMax, will be getting body armor. A bullet and stab protective vest was donated by the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s.

ReMax has been with the GHDPS since 2014 when the K-9 unit was reinstated after being shut down in 2010.

“Max has been instrumental in solving cases, locating illegal drugs, and building a bridge between the department and community,” said Chief Jeffery Hawke, the Public Safety Director.

The body armor is potentially lifesaving for K-9s, and it has a five year warranty.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV