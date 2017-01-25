WZZM
Grand Haven police in search of scammers using stolen credit cards

Staff , WZZM 11:54 PM. EST January 25, 2017

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Grand Haven police are telling local businesses to be on the lookout for scammers using fraudulent credit cards to purchase alcohol.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Department, the man in the photo has been identified at E-E Liquor Store on Robbins Road in Grand Haven this past weekend after they tweeted the photo. Police say that he lives in another part of the state.

Police are still searching for the woman suspect. 

If a transaction seems suspicious, such as giving multiple credit or debit cards that are declined or failed when swiped, police are urging business owners to contact the police immediately. 

(© 2017 WZZM)


