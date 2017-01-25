Grand Haven police in search of scammers using stolen credit cards

Grand Haven police are telling local businesses to be on the lookout for scammers using fraudulent credit cards to purchase alcohol. (Photo: Kent County Sheriff's Department)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Grand Haven police are telling local businesses to be on the lookout for scammers using fraudulent credit cards to purchase alcohol.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Department, the man in the photo has been identified at E-E Liquor Store on Robbins Road in Grand Haven this past weekend after they tweeted the photo. Police say that he lives in another part of the state.

Advise if you are able to identify the two individuals pictured. They are using stolen credit cards to buy liquor. Grand Haven area. pic.twitter.com/DVoVLQWU7m — Kent County Sheriff (@KentSheriff) January 25, 2017

Police are still searching for the woman suspect.

If a transaction seems suspicious, such as giving multiple credit or debit cards that are declined or failed when swiped, police are urging business owners to contact the police immediately.

