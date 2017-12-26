Holland Hookah Lounge shooter sentenced to up to 50 years in jail

Aaron Young in court

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Aaron Young was convicted earlier this month for killing 22-year-old Anthony Lamb at the Holland Hookah Lounge in Sept. 2016. He was also convicted of carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm charges.

Young was sentenced in Ottawa County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning. A judge determined he would spend between 225 months and 600 months for the murder conviction, three to five years for the concealed weapon charge and two years for the felony firearms charge.

Young has been credited 370 days of jail time already.

Young told the court he was trying to protect himself when he shot and killed Lamb back in September 2016. He said that two groups of people filed out of the Hookah Lounge and that someone with Lamb shot first -- but it was not enough to convince jurors.

Anthony Lamb was related to Tiana Carruhters -- she was one of only two people to survive the February 2016 mass shooting in Kalamazoo.

Two other people in his group are doing prison time for having guns and using them during that shootout.

