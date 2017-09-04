Houston native visits the lakeshore to escape devastation at home

Houston woman in Grand Haven to escape the devastation at home. (Photo: WZZM 13)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - A Houston native is escaping the problems in her home town and visiting the lakeshore.

We ran into her, and another woman from Austin, at the Labor Day Community Walk in Grand Haven. The two were with family and friends taking part in the event.

According to the Houstonian, the visit to Grand Haven was a getaway from the devastation around her home in the Gulf region.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV