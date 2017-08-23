'I'm the luckiest person alive,' woman hit when car drives through building

A vehicle crashed into Jeske Pool Services in Grand Haven on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Clean-up efforts are underway in Ottawa County after a driver rammed a car into a pool business. It happened at Jeske Pool Service on North Ferry Street in Grand Haven.

A woman inside was hurt and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

"I was working on the computer and I heard something and apparently it was the wood and I turned around and saw the counter coming at me and I went to grab the front counter and it was gone," Millie Jeske said. "Next thing I know something hit me and I fell to the floor. It all happened really pretty fast."

Millie Jeske was working at her family's job Jeske Pool Services when a car came flying in just before 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday August 23.

"I remember I burned, I hurt, and I remember I kept hearing someone say they were sorry," Jeske said. "It was the girl that was driving and I recognized her voice then and I told her I just hurt, I'm going to be fine."

That 39-year-old woman behind the wheel didn't wanted to be identified because she was embarrassed by the whole thing, but she tells us WZZM 13, it was an honest mistake.

"Instead of hitting the brake I hit the gas pedal," she said.

The Ferrysburg woman says only had her learners permit for a few days.

"I'm not sure if I really want my license or not," she said. "I am very sorry and I really hope that Millie accepts my apology."

Jeske says she doesn't want the driver to be worried.

"I know you didn't mean it. No one would mean this kind of stuff," Jeske said.

Jeske's just grateful she now has quite the story to tell.

"I hurt all over but it could have been so much worse," she said. "I'm looking at this mess and I think I'm the luckiest person alive in the next sentence."

Jeske's Pool Service is still open despite their appearance. As for that driver and the two passengers in her car they all walked away uninjured, but that driver was cited for causing the accident.

