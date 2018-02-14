In a hurry? Grand Haven Reverend offers Ashes To Go

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Wednesday's not just Valentine's Day it's also Ash Wednesday, marking the start of Lent.

Over on the lakeshore a church helped busy people in West Michigan who didn't have time to attend church. Reverends from St. John's Episcopal Church provided ashes To Go from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Beacon Boulevard near Fifth Third Bank.

Reverend Jared Cramer says it's a way to take the church outside of the building.

"It's a real honor for me that people who don't know me," said Cramer. "Who maybe don't know my church, will stop, will say a confession, will hear forgiveness, and then will receive ashes and be invited in."

Reverend Cramer says the Ashes To Go service has grown every years since they started offering it in 2013.

