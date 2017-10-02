New playground at Grand Haven State Park.

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources held a ribbon-cutting event Monday, Oct. 2, to mark the official opening of the new, community-built playground at Grand Haven State Park in Ottawa County.

Through a partnership between the DNR, Carter’s Kids and local community organizations, three community-built playgrounds were installed this summer as part of the DNR's 2017 Playground Initiatives Project.

The Grand Haven project utilized DNR employees and Friends of Grand Haven State Park to prepare the site and construct play equipment over the course of two days.

The DNR partnered with Carter’s Kids, a foundation started by HGTV’s Carter Oosterhouse, to provide design and construction services with Sinclair Recreation and to assist with coordination of the community-build project.

The $125,000 project was supported by the Friends of Grand Haven State Park and funds from the sale of Michigan’s Recreation Passport.

The barrier-free playground features a ramp, poured-in-place surfacing and a walkway to the playground. The playground is located within the campground and offers slides, cargo nets, an interactive tic-tac-toe board, a balance beam and several climbing elements.

"This playground is going to be a wonderful addition to the park, providing a great, safe place for kids of all abilities to play and be healthy,' said Matt Shaver, Grand Haven State Park supervisor. "A tremendous amount of community involvement went into the design and installation of this unique and welcoming space. We want to sincerely thank everyone involved in taking this project from concept to reality."

"Carter's Kids is extremely excited about our partnership with the Michigan DNR on these three state park playground builds," said Carter Oosterhouse, founder of Carter's Kids. "The Grand Haven playground is located in a beautiful beach setting and offers an abundance of play features that children will enjoy. We can't thank enough the park staff, Friends of Grand Haven State Park and all of the community partners that made this project possible."

